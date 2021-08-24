ChristianaCare edict for visitors — show vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Andrea Lindsey’s husband works as a patient guide at Wilmington Hospital.

So as she waited outside the entrance to pick him up after his shift Monday morning, Lindsey said she was delighted that all visitors must now either show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within the previous 72 hours.

“I agree with the policy because the [delta] variant is getting worse,” Lindsey said. “It can affect the whole hospital itself.”

The policy took effect Monday for ChristianaCare, the state’s largest hospital system, which is also limiting patients to one visitor a day. All visitors must be screened upon entrance and wear masks.

ChristianaCare chief operating officer Sharon Kurfuerst told WHYY News the move was necessitated by the recent increase of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations statewide in the last six weeks.

ChristianaCare, whose Christiana Hospital is the state’s largest, has seen their COVID-19 patient census rise from six to more than 100 during that time, she said, and the “vast majority” are unvaccinated.