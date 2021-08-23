All New Jersey school and state employees must be fully vaccinated by October

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that all school personnel — from preschool to high school — must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, or be subjected to weekly testing. The same will go for all state employees, as well as faculty and staff at state colleges and universities.

The executive order is similar to one announced earlier this month for state employees at health care and correctional facilities. It also comes just after the FDA gave full approval for Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine and New York City officials announced a similar mandate in schools.

But unlike the Big Apple, New Jersey teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated will be subject to weekly testing for the virus. New York City’s mandate does not have an alternative testing option.