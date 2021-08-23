All New Jersey school and state employees must be fully vaccinated by October
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that all school personnel — from preschool to high school — must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, or be subjected to weekly testing. The same will go for all state employees, as well as faculty and staff at state colleges and universities.
The executive order is similar to one announced earlier this month for state employees at health care and correctional facilities. It also comes just after the FDA gave full approval for Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine and New York City officials announced a similar mandate in schools.
But unlike the Big Apple, New Jersey teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated will be subject to weekly testing for the virus. New York City’s mandate does not have an alternative testing option.
Murphy’s executive order applies to both full- and part-time staff at all public, private, and parochial schools, as well as substitute teachers and contract workers.
The state’s largest teacher’s union, the New Jersey Education Association, has been supportive of vaccination for all who are eligible. The union ran ads last spring featuring members talking about the importance of vaccination, according to Steve Baker, NJEA’s communications director.
Ahead of the governor’s announcement, Baker called a mandate for school employees similar to the one for health care workers “appropriate and responsible.”
“Vaccination is the best tool we have to better protect our schools and communities and we have tried hard throughout this pandemic to ensure that our students, staff and schools are as safe as possible,” he said.
This is Murphy’s latest move to make sure schools open on time for in-person learning with no virtual learning options available, except under special circumstances. He previously instituted a mask mandate for school buildings, citing the highly transmissible delta variant and the fact that children under 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.
Despite a “vocal minority” and a lawsuit fighting the mask mandate, Murphy’s decision is “decidedly” popular, according to the latest Monmouth University poll. Out of 810 registered voters polled, 67% approve of the mask mandate. But poll director Patrick Murray said parents have a different feeling when it comes to vaccine mandates for children.
“There may be greater pushback from parents if a vaccine mandate was instituted for school children,” Murray said.
