Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A group of New Jersey parents who want Gov. Phil Murphy to keep the remote learning option available has collected 11,000 signatures for a petition they hope to send him soon.

New Jersey Parents for Virtual Choice want a virtual option for families with kids and/or adults that are “medically fragile” and would be particularly vulnerable to the highly transmissible delta variant.

“It could be whether you have a child with an underlying medical condition or a family member,” said Deborah Odore, co-founder of the group. “It is your right and your choice whether or not you want to send your child to school in person during a pandemic that is affecting children.”

Odore has two children in the Bridgewater-Raritan School District in Somerset County. Her 10-year-old son is in the autism program and has underlying medical issues. She said if there is no virtual option, she will home-school her kids, but that is not an easy decision to make. Odore explains that her son would lose all of the resources needed to assist him.

“Then you have to fight when you want to get them back into public school again for all of those services,” she explained. “We should not have to go without services for our child just to make sure our child’s being kept safe.”

Deanna Nye, another co-founder of the group, has three children: a 14-year-old boy and 9-year-old fraternal twins in the same school district. A home instruction plan was approved for her kids which, she says, will keep her from unenrolling her kids and losing services needed for her sons.

“I’m probably going to have to see if I could find a tutor,” she said. “While [two hours a day] may be good for my youngest son, who is very challenged, that may not be good enough for the other two children.”

Nye adds that a return to in-person learning is not ideal for many families due to the varying medical conditions of some kids and adults.

“We’re going to send them into a sardine can, for what to happen,” she asked. “Schools are filled with germs and there are many families that cannot wear masks.”