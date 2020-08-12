N.J. coronavirus recovery: Murphy to announce plans for remote learning
As of Wednesday morning, New Jersey is reporting 185,475 confirmed COVID-19 cases overall. The death toll sits at 14,037 confirmed cases with 1,853 possible deaths. The rate of transmission sits below the benchmark at 0.94.
The state hospital association reports 592 coronavirus patients across the state; 111 are in intensive care as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Major announcement on remote learning expected
Gov. Phil Murphy’s office says a major announcement on facilitating an all-remote learning option is expected during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.
The about-face, first reported by CBS News, comes as the board for the Elizabeth School District in Union County voted to start the school year remotely. The school board’s action Monday is counter to what Murphy had insisted on; some form of in-person learning.
The Elizabeth district is the state’s fourth-largest and has more than 27,000 students. A spokesperson for the district told the network that more than 400 teachers have opted out of in-person classes due to health concerns.
There has also been pressure from the legislature as three Democrats in the Assembly proposed an all-remote start to the school year. Under the proposal, reopening classrooms could not be considered until the end of October.
The bill was formally introduced Monday.
Businesses tell Murphy to hit ‘play’ on reopening
Dozens of business groups signed on to a letter asking Murphy to move forward with reopening the rest of the state’s economy.
The New Jersey Business Coalition in a letter with the subject “New Jersey Recovery and Reinvention Framework 2.0” aims to explain why Murphy should exit “pause mode” and allow more businesses to reopen.
Michele Siekerka, the president of coalition member New Jersey Business and Industry Association, told New Jersey 101.5 that the business community needs to see what the plan is if “pause mode” continues.
“We’ve heard all along that data determines dates — that’s the governor’s words — and right now the data is clear that New Jersey is ready to continue the reopening process,” she told the station.
