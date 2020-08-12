Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, New Jersey is reporting 185,475 confirmed COVID-19 cases overall. The death toll sits at 14,037 confirmed cases with 1,853 possible deaths. The rate of transmission sits below the benchmark at 0.94.

The state hospital association reports 592 coronavirus patients across the state; 111 are in intensive care as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.