N.J. coronavirus recovery: Most Jersey schools delaying in-person instruction

On Monday, New Jersey officials reported 225 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 189,719. Officials also reported an additional 3 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 14,120. The number of probable deaths remains at 1,829.

The latest rate of transmission is at 0.85. It is the third day in a row that New Jersey’s rate of transmission is below 1.00.