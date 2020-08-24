COVID-19 almost killed this Philly man 3 times. Somehow, it didn’t

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

In February, Avram Woidislawsky strapped himself into a harness, pushed off a platform and soared over the treeline of the Costa Rican rainforest. He was there to celebrate his 80th birthday, and to attend an electronic music festival on the beach. He’s a big fan of house music.

“There are about ten thousand young people — and me!” he said. “I dance as much if not more as them.”

He travels a few times a year with his wife, his daughters and their families. They say it’s common for Woidislawsky to stay out all night dancing after everyone else goes to bed.

“He wasn’t going to miss a beat,” said his wife, Rita Woidislawsky.

In Philadelphia, he spent the first few hours of each morning holding court at La Colombe in Rittenhouse Square, near his house. He was such a regular there, they had a table with his name on it. He played racquetball or tennis almost every day, went water skiing and horseback riding on vacation.

So Rita was accustomed to waiting for her husband. But not for 81 days, the time he spent on a ventilator. Not for 59 days, the time he spent in a medically induced coma.

Avram Woidislawsky was the first person with COVID-19 to be placed on a ventilator at University of Pennsylvania Hospital. His family thinks he contracted the virus from one of his brothers, who had come to visit for Woidislawsky’s 250-person birthday party in early March.

But Avram’s gregarious nature and vitality may have been what saved his life. A COVID-19 patient’s condition is typically likely to either improve or deteriorate well before the three-month mark. The chances anyone would have recovered as well as Woidislawsky did are incredibly low.

While her husband was in the hospital, Rita couldn’t visit him, and she couldn’t sleep. Her daughters came to stay with her. She didn’t know if he would be the same person afterward.

Neither did a neurologist, who told Rita, a licensed psychologist, and her daughters that it was very possible Avram could be having silent strokes while in the coma. He said they should be prepared for him to be in a different mental state when he woke up.

“We battled with depression regarding that,” recalled Tal Erez, one of the Woidislawsky’s daughters. “Is he going to be the man we want him to be? That he can be?”

Over glasses of wine each night, Erez and her mother fell into a dark fear that he would not return as the man they knew and loved. The man who begged to change each of his grandchildren’s diapers; whose lifelong love for art filled his living room with colorful realist paintings.