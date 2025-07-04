From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is hosting free movie screenings July 5 and 6 in partnership with Pluto TV’s “Summer of Cinema” campaign.

Pluto TV, a free streaming service, is sponsoring the tickets. The company created the nationwide “Free Movie Weekend” in 2021 to help local, independent movie theaters in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Bob Trate, director of programming at The Colonial Theatre, said the historic local business is participating for the third year in a row.

“It’s a fantastic event that enables us to provide free movies, free popcorn, to our patrons,” he said. “What’s great about that is it enables them to come in and fall in love with being in the movie theater again. So we’re just thrilled that we have an opportunity for them to come out, especially the whole family, because we have three family movies that they can come and just sit down, get a break from the world and be able to enjoy watching cinema and taking the kids out and creating memories.”

Anyone can sign up to reserve their seats for showings of “Hook,” “Jumanji” and “Labyrinth” on The Colonial Theatre’s website.

Trate said the films this weekend provide a connection point between family members of different ages.

“What’s nice about some of our movies is they’re well over 20 years old, so the parents grew up with these movies, and now they can share them with their kids,” he said. “I love when I see multigenerational families coming in and all enjoying the same movie.”