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When the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania opened at Sixth and Arch streets in Philadelphia in 1850, it was America’s first school to train women to become doctors. It accepted anyone who could attend, irrespective of race, class or country of origin.

“The Woman Question,” now premiering at the People’s Light Theatre in Malvern, Pennsylvania, dives into the lives of the students.

Philadelphia theater artist Suli Holum said the characters are mostly factual, taking some dramatic liberties for the stage by being all in the same class.

“There were plenty of students at the Woman’s Medical College who came from American high society. They were white, they were wealthy and it wasn’t hard for them to attend the college. There’s not a lot of dramatic impact in that group,” Holum said. “I’m focusing on the folks for whom it was a great achievement just to be here in the first place.”

The cast of characters in Holum’s “The Woman Question” includes a formerly enslaved woman from South Carolina, an Indigenous woman from the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and students from India, Japan, Russia and Syria.

“A member of the Omaha tribe was in school together with the first woman from Japan to get a Western medical degree: What were their conversations like? What did they talk about and what did they learn from each other?” Holum said. “What I found with the international students is that they were coming in with a lot of traditional medicine, which at the time was being pooh-poohed. So, looking at this moment when all of this traditional knowledge was under attack.”

The Japanese student, Kei Okami, arrived in Philadelphia already well-versed in traditional Japanese kampo medical practices, which the late 19th-century Japanese government disavowed in favor of modern Western medicine.

“I’m not here to learn medicine. I already know it: Kampo. Japanese medicine, traditional,” said Okami, as played by actress Katie Boren. “But after the arrival of the West, it is no longer allowed to practice in Japan, not without this Western degree. So here I am!”

Another student, Anandibai Joshee of India, wrote a thesis paper that integrated her Western medical teaching with Ayurveda, an ancient Indian holistic medical tradition.