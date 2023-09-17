From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Over the weekend, thousands of spectators gathered for the 7th annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix.

Visitors watched 80 vintage racing motorcycles and cars roar down Lincoln Highway with no fear of speeding tickets.

Some of the strongest muscle car engines could go faster than 100 miles per hour. But for safety concerns, race car drivers were advised to not push the gas too hard on city roadways along the 2-mile long route.