Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo and his fellow rebels José María Morelos, Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, Juan Aldama, Ignacio Allende, and Mariano Matamoros y Guridi rallied Mexicans to fight back against the brutal 300 years of Spanish rule. Since Hidalgo was a priest he began the rally with church bells.

“Viva Mexico” means “Long live Mexico” in Spanish, and the crowd shouts it back at the speaker. The exact speech varies depending on the community, but it usually goes like this:

¡Mexicanos y Mexicanas!

¡Vivan los héroes que nos dieron patria y libertad!

¡Viva Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla!

¡Viva José María Morelos!

¡Viva Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez!

¡Viva Ignacio Allende!

¡Vivan Aldama y Matamoros!

¡Viva la independencia nacional!

¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!

On the north side of Philadelphia’s City Hall on Friday afternoon, the Mexican Consulate raised the Mexican flag during a recording of its national anthem. Dozens cheered and danced to a mariachi band waving tiny Mexican flags and twirling folk dresses with expansive colorful skirts.

About 10,000 celebrated at Penn’s Landing on Sept. 10 during the annual festival that ended with fireworks — much like the U.S.’s Fourth of July celebrations.

Garrido said it’s about being proud of Mexican heritage — it took 11 years of fighting to gain independence.

“It is a way of lifting and feeling proud of what we have achieved as a nation,” he said.

Mexico was ravaged by the war that ended in 1821 with its independence. Its agricultural, mining, and industrial sectors declined, and more than half-a-million Mexicans died. The Mexican constitution still used today was adopted in 1917.

Since then, the nation has recovered and grown its economy over the years. Its leaders signed the North American Free Trade Agreement in the 1990s which solidified trade routes between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Araceli Guenther, president of the Mexican Cultural Center in Philadelphia, says that El Grito de Dolores is about cultural preservation.

“It’s an emotional moment for all to see all of the people with you know the flag of Mexico and some of them have it you know around them or the colors of the flag and everybody participates,” Gunther said. “It’s a beautiful thing to see. Our community coming together. Even though we’re far away from Mexico, Philadelphia is our home.”