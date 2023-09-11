From Ukraine to Delaware, refugee artist showcases her work at this weekend’s Brandywine Festival of the Arts

As the cars made their way from 10th Street and Washington Avenue to Broad Street and then City Hall, passersby waved, took photos, and asked bystanders the reason for the celebration.

Cindy “La Mexicana” Díaz, wearing a hand-painted dress from her home state of Guerrero, heralded the parade from the median strip at City Hall, where she waved a Mexican flag as the cars passed by.

Passing on the tradition to the next generation, Casarez said, is an important piece of the parade — along with sharing Mexican culture and art with the city as a whole. More than 15,000 Mexican Americans reside in Philadelphia, according to 2010 U.S. Census data.

“Este es nuestro orgullo: Poder traerles a ustedes algo que a nosotros no solamente nos formó, y nos forma cívicamente, sino que también es un acto de enseñanza y de trabajo en comunidad. Porque aquí nadie se queda afuera”.

“This is our pride: To be able to bring to all of you something that formed us, that forms us civically, and that also is an act of teaching and working in community. Because here no one is left behind.”

Following the parade, many participants went to Penn’s Landing to join tens of thousands of Mexican American community members at the annual Mexican Independence Festival in the afternoon, hosted by Mexican Cultural Center, and the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia as part of PECO’s multicultural series.

Valeria Ramírez Siller, press attaché at the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia, represented the consulate at the parade and said that having the display of Mexican culture and pride prior to the nearly two-decades running festival at Penn’s Landing is a symbol of the importance of the Mexican American community in Philly and Pennsylvania.

“It shows the presence of Mexico culturally, but also the contributions — the daily economic contributions — that they do to the city and to the state,” Ramírez Siller said.

Casarez said another goal of the parade is to help local businesses advertise from their cars as they make their way through the city, and, eventually, to encourage people from throughout the region to come and see the parade and explore all that Philly’s Mexican American community has to offer.

“Necesitamos alegría, necesitamos motivación, necesitamos seguir trabajando en familia. Y trabajar en familia también es trabajar en comunidad”.

“We need joy, we need motivation, we need to continue to work together as a family. And working as a family is also working in community.”

The region’s Mexican community has more opportunities to celebrate throughout the month, with upcoming events in Norristown, Allentown, Wilmington, Del., and New Jersey.