Eight months ago, Oksana Pivush made a life-altering decision to leave her homeland in Ukraine in pursuit of a better life. Her destination: Wilmington, Delaware.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, everyday life had become a struggle, Pivush said. She applied for aid in coming to the U.S. through the Uniting for Ukraine program, which landed her a supportive sponsor.

“Їхать вам очень хорошо і люді, которий виступ ілі моїми спонсорами і заповнені документи на приїзд. По приїзду я жила у ніх,” – сказав Півуш.

“Very good people helped me come here. They acted as my sponsors and filled out the documents for arrival. Upon arrival, [for] three months, I lived with them,” said Pivush.

Now, she lives independently, working as a housekeeper at the Hyatt Place Hotel on the Wilmington riverfront. She’s been struggling to make ends meet, but has been motivated by the thought of her daughter and son-in-law arriving this month through the same program.

In addition to that long-awaited reunion, Pivush has been anchored by her creative passion for the art of jewelry making. She calls it a way to find calmness in a foreign space.

“Мою хоббі і моя жизнь у швейній. В Україні я знімала, а также продавала туристам в зоні нашего города,”- сказав Півуш. “дані красені очень дают спа ужас за своїми своїми і в своїй фантазії, в діла і удовольствие.”

“My hobby in my life is jewelry making. In Ukraine, I was engaged in this and also sold it to tourists in the tourist zone of our city,” said Oksana. “The creation of this jewelry is very pacifying and brings calmness. I can dive into my thoughts and my dreams and my fantasies.”

Pivush started jewelry making at a very young age. She loves making a fusion of pieces from bracelets with laces, necklaces, earrings with micro embroidery, and even beading.

Continuing her jewelry business from Ukraine in the U.S. has presented new challenges, but within a few months of her arrival, she created an Etsy page where she hopes to sell her product not only in the U.S. but internationally.

She’s hopeful an opportunity to display her work at the Brandywine Festival of the Arts this weekend will help.

“Мої маленькі олені мені сказали ті Валі,” — сказала вона. “так де мені сказали, аби там Валі Я була очень щаслива, і я сразу же начала Катовіце, і даже послі работи в свої вечірні часи я є, що діяла і украшения.”

“I was very happy when my friend told me about this festival,” she said. “When I was told about this festival, I was very happy and I immediately started preparing. And even after work in the evening hours, I also make jewelry.”

She hopes the festival will help her grow her business, gain exposure, and create new relationships that will lead to future sales.

“надіюсь показати і Валі показати мої украшения, і показати стрічку України ж тобі люді по знаку, і за мной, і з нашої культури,” — сказала вона.

“I hope to show myself at this festival, show my jewelry, and show a piece of Ukraine so that people get to know both me and our culture,” she said.