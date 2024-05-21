Philly charter change proposal would mean more funding for affordable housing

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A City Council committee has approved a bill designed to increase the city’s supply of affordable housing, moving the measure one step closer to becoming law amid opposition from Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration.

Introduced in February, the bill proposes a charter change to ensure that 100% of the “payments in lieu of providing affordable housing” developers make through the city’s Mixed-Income Housing Bonus Program go to the Housing Trust Fund, which is used to create and preserve affordable homes.

Between 2019 and 2023, the program generated more than $43 million intended for the trust fund, according to the city. But only a portion of that total has made it there. The rest went directly to the general fund.

“Not once since this payment-in-lieu option began have these density bonuses led to a proportionate increase in the Housing Trust Fund. This contributes to affordable housing citywide being underfunded,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who introduced the bill, during Monday’s hearing.

The bill moves forward as the city continues to experience an affordable housing crisis marked by a limited supply of affordable units for people with low incomes. Thousands of residents are also cost-burdened, meaning more than a third of their income is used to pay for housing.