Tens of thousands of people race through Philadelphia for the Broad Street Run

Kevin McDonnell finished first overall with a time of 47:33.

runners in the street

Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the 45th time, tens of thousands raced through the middle of Philadelphia on Sunday for the annual Broad Street Run.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
  • thousands of runners in the street
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • racers running
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • racers running
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • racers running
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Broad Street Run runners before the race
    Thousands of runners waited patiently before meeting up at the starting line for this year's Broad Street Run. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Runners as the race begins
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • thousands of runners in the street
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The 10-mile course takes runners through Philadelphia’s heart and past some of the city’s most notable landmarks.

Roughly 40,000 people signed up for this year’s race, including Jill Sterbakov, who has been doing the run for a couple of decades. She dressed as a Dunkin’ coffee cup for her 10-mile journey to celebrate not only her love of caffeine but also her love of the city.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
  • Jill Sterbakov
    Jill Sterbakov was runnin' on Dunkin' during this year's Broad Street Run, along with roughly 40,000 other people who signed up for the race. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a runner in a hot dog costume
    Runners of all backgrounds, even some edible, participated in this year's Broad Street Run. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a runner in a banana costume
    Runners of all backgrounds, even some edible, participated in this year's Broad Street Run. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“It’s a great course, it’s a fast course, it’s a fun course,” Sterbakov said. “I’m a born and bred Philly girl… If you’re a Philly runner, this is where you’re at.”

  • The race begins
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a runner prepares for the race
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Runners prepare for the run
    Roughly 40,000 athletes of various backgrounds participated in the Broad Street Run on May 5, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a supporter cheers the runners on
    Supporters of the Broad Street Run cheered on the competitors as the first horn blew on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a supporter watches the runners
    Signs showing words of encouragement, as well as some advice, could be found in the hands of many observers on Broad Street. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a supporter smiles at the runners
    Signs showing words of encouragement, as well as some advice, could be found in the hands of many observers on Broad Street. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Police monitor the race
    Police kept the race flowing from one end of Broad Street to the other on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a supporter holds a sign reading don't trust a fart
    Signs showing words of encouragement, as well as some advice, could be found in the hands of many observers on Broad Street. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Since 1981, Richard Klein has taken part in the Broad Street Run and loves soaking in the “Philly vibe” each time.

“The crowd is wonderful, it carries you,” Klein said. “The next thing you know, you’re like, ‘Wow, we’re at mile 8. I can’t believe it.’”

Related Content

Sarah Sheetz ran her first Broad Street Run on Sunday. She wasn’t going to let the inclement weather dampen her experience.

“I run every single day, so it doesn’t matter what the weather is,” Sheetz said. “You just go.”

Dressed up runners
Many runners will dress up for the occasion, including Richard Klein and Sarah Sheetz (center, center right), celebrating the USA and Cinco de Mayo. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Kevin McDonnell finished first in the overall and male categories with a time of 47:33. Amber Zimmerman was the fastest woman Sunday with a time of 52:52. In the nonbinary category, Winter Parts finished first with a time of 52:39.

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate