Tens of thousands of people race through Philadelphia for the Broad Street Run
Kevin McDonnell finished first overall with a time of 47:33.
For the 45th time, tens of thousands raced through the middle of Philadelphia on Sunday for the annual Broad Street Run.
The 10-mile course takes runners through Philadelphia’s heart and past some of the city’s most notable landmarks.
Roughly 40,000 people signed up for this year’s race, including Jill Sterbakov, who has been doing the run for a couple of decades. She dressed as a Dunkin’ coffee cup for her 10-mile journey to celebrate not only her love of caffeine but also her love of the city.
“It’s a great course, it’s a fast course, it’s a fun course,” Sterbakov said. “I’m a born and bred Philly girl… If you’re a Philly runner, this is where you’re at.”
Since 1981, Richard Klein has taken part in the Broad Street Run and loves soaking in the “Philly vibe” each time.
“The crowd is wonderful, it carries you,” Klein said. “The next thing you know, you’re like, ‘Wow, we’re at mile 8. I can’t believe it.’”
Sarah Sheetz ran her first Broad Street Run on Sunday. She wasn’t going to let the inclement weather dampen her experience.
“I run every single day, so it doesn’t matter what the weather is,” Sheetz said. “You just go.”
Kevin McDonnell finished first in the overall and male categories with a time of 47:33. Amber Zimmerman was the fastest woman Sunday with a time of 52:52. In the nonbinary category, Winter Parts finished first with a time of 52:39.
