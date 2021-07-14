Broad Street Run returns to Philly this October
After a one-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the largest 10-mile run in the U.S. is set to return to Philadelphia this fall.
The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced on Wednesday.
PPR Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said the department is thrilled to welcome “Philly’s premier road race” back.
Outside of promoting exercise and good health, Independence President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens pointed to Philly’s continued recovery amid the pandemic as another reason to celebrate.
The race dates back to 1980, when 1,500 runners ran the 10-mile stretch from Broad Street and Somerville Avenue to the old JFK Stadium.
In its current form, the Broad Street Run typically attracts upwards of 40,000 runners, who race to the finish line at the Navy Yard.
Anyone who had registered for the virtual run in May 2020 will automatically be eligible for a spot for October’s in-person run. Online registration for those participants will open on Wednesday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m.
Any remaining spots not filled by 2020 registrants will be filled via a limited lottery.