Broad Street Run returns to Philly this October

Broad Street Run

Runners participate in Philadelphia's Broad Street Run. (Philadelphia Parks & Recreation)

After a one-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the largest 10-mile run in the U.S. is set to return to Philadelphia this fall.

The 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced on Wednesday.

PPR Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said the department is thrilled to welcome “Philly’s premier road race” back.

  • Runners head into the final mile
    Runners head into the final mile near the Navy Yard on South Broad St. during the 2019 Broad Street Run. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
  • Carmen Hernandez, left, takes a selfie with Lissette Murria and Epi Estremera prior to the Broad Street Run. The women are members of the running group Latinas in Motion. (Jonathan Wilson For WHYY)
    Carmen Hernandez, left, takes a selfie with Lissette Murria and Epi Estremera prior to the Broad Street Run. The women are members of the running group Latinas in Motion. (Jonathan Wilson For WHYY)
  • Lorpu Jones (left), came from New York City while her sister Shyloe Jones (right), came from Washington, D.C. to participate in the Broad Street Run together. (Ximena Conde/WHYY)
    Lorpu Jones (left), came from New York City while her sister Shyloe Jones (right), came from Washington, D.C. to participate in the Broad Street Run together. (Ximena Conde/WHYY)
  • Broad Street Run
    Runners at the starting line for Philadelphia's Broad Street Run. (Steve Belkowitz/Philadelphia Parks & Recreation)
  • Broad Street Run
    Runners at the starting line for Philadelphia's Broad Street Run. (Steve Belkowitz/Philadelphia Parks & Recreation)
  • Broad Street Run
    Runners at the starting line for Philadelphia's Broad Street Run. (Steve Belkowitz/Philadelphia Parks & Recreation)

Outside of promoting exercise and good health, Independence President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens pointed to Philly’s continued recovery amid the pandemic as another reason to celebrate.

The race dates back to 1980, when 1,500 runners ran the 10-mile stretch from Broad Street and Somerville Avenue to the old JFK Stadium.

In its current form, the Broad Street Run typically attracts upwards of 40,000 runners, who race to the finish line at the Navy Yard.

Anyone who had registered for the virtual run in May 2020 will automatically be eligible for a spot for October’s in-person run. Online registration for those participants will open on Wednesday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m.

Any remaining spots not filled by 2020 registrants will be filled via a limited lottery.

