Spots filling up in Delaware County’s ‘first of its kind’ 10-mile race
Delaware County’s inaugural 10-mile race will take runners from Rose Tree Park in Media to Subaru Park in Chester.
The inaugural Delco 10 Miler wants to be the next big race in the Delaware Valley.
But organizers will be more than happy if the upcoming race Sept. 28 establishes a new tradition in Delaware County that benefits the community.
“We thought that this would be a great opportunity to just showcase the county,” said Diana Shacklock, director of special projects for Visit Delco.
The downhill 10-mile race starts at Rose Tree Park in Upper Providence Township and finishes just outside of Subaru Park in the city of Chester. Shacklock said it’s “the first of its kind in Delaware County.”
Once the horn sounds at 8 a.m., runners will be expected to maintain a pace of at least 15 minutes per mile to allow the streets to reopen quickly.
Race proceeds will benefit Delco Arts, the Delaware County Parks & Recreation Department and the HEADstrong Foundation. More than 800 people have already registered. Slots are still open, but it will sell out at 1,000.
“We’re kind of keeping it a little bit low this first year to make sure we can handle all the logistics which are coming along real nice,” said Kevin Nolan, race director. “But we expect the race to grow in years to come and be as big as some of those other races that are in the Philadelphia region.”
There’s still a need for more volunteers to help section off roads.
“It’s a huge race — a big undertaking and we need people to help make it happen,” Shacklock said.
Free beer, burgers, cheesesteaks and hot dogs will be available for participants at the finish line. Nolan said he has been “dreaming” of the perfect race. He wants runners to have a “flawless” experience with a great party afterwards.
“If we can do that and raise money, that’s a home run,” Nolan said.
