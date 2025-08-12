From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The inaugural Delco 10 Miler wants to be the next big race in the Delaware Valley.

But organizers will be more than happy if the upcoming race Sept. 28 establishes a new tradition in Delaware County that benefits the community.

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity to just showcase the county,” said Diana Shacklock, director of special projects for Visit Delco.

The downhill 10-mile race starts at Rose Tree Park in Upper Providence Township and finishes just outside of Subaru Park in the city of Chester. Shacklock said it’s “the first of its kind in Delaware County.”

Once the horn sounds at 8 a.m., runners will be expected to maintain a pace of at least 15 minutes per mile to allow the streets to reopen quickly.