Broad Street Run a ‘rejuvenating’ return to a new normal in Philly

For many of the runners lacing up their sneakers and stretching their calves on Sunday morning, it was their first time racing since May 2019 — the last Broad Street Run before the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanya Crump-Chapman had been away from the starting line for even longer.

“This is my first time in seven years that I haven’t been out of shape,” she said, beaming as she stood in the light drizzle and waited her turn to start the race. “So, I’m finally ready this year and I’m extremely excited.”

The pandemic pushed Crump-Chapman to focus on her health and start exercising again, “instead of being depressed, ‘cause it was such a depressing moment.”

She started going for long hikes through Valley Green Park with her poodle, Mocha, and built up to seven miles a day.

Now, she was ready to race alongside her nephew, JaMeer Crump, a seven-time Broad Street runner.

“This is my motivating factor,” she said, squeezing his shoulder and noting how disappointed he’d been when the race was canceled last year.

“I feel good to be back out here,” Crump said, before admitting that, unlike his aunt, he hadn’t done any training.

“None at all,” he laughed. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m only 24, so I should be good.”

The aunt and nephew were two of the more than 18,000 people who registered for the 10-mile race, which draws participants from across the country. Around 17,000 were expected to run in person, after providing proof of vaccination, while another 1,500 planned to complete a virtual race.

“We’re so excited to welcome back runners to Broad Street and celebrate their hard work and determination,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner. “It’s a giant step forward for our city to put on an event like this.”