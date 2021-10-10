LumiNature to return to Philadelphia Zoo with more space — and more wattage

After a brief hiatus, the LumiNature light show is set to return to the Philadelphia Zoo this holiday season.

LumiNature debuted in November 2019, but went dark in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the zoo promises an immersive experience with more open space and more wattage, with more than one million lights transforming the space into a winter wonderland.

Welcoming guests from 34th Street to Girard Avenue and beyond will be cascading blue and white meteor light showers. From there — using a mixture of lights, sights, and sound — the holiday light show seeks to create “magical illusions.” Among them: big cats and peacocks coming to life, flamingos flocking on a 25-foot-tall tree, and hundreds of penguins hosting an outdoor party.