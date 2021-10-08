The city expects the road to reopen by 11:30 a.m., except for some areas of Pattison Avenue, after street sweepers have had a chance to clean the race route.

To avoid the traffic, SEPTA ​​is always an option and will be offering free rides on the Broad Street Line to anyone participating in this year’s Broad Street Run.

Runners simply have to show their official competitor’s race bib to a SEPTA cashier.

The offer ends at noon.

SEPTA will also have 10 additional Express Broad Street trains running prior to the start of the race at 8 a.m.

Construction in the Navy Yard along League Island Boulevard has moved this year’s finish line to Pattison Avenue, with post-race events taking place in the parking lot next to the NovaCare facility at 1566-1999 Pattison Ave. The awards ceremony, medal distribution, and other related activities will be limited to registered runners.

To ensure the health and safety of the runners, volunteers, and the communities they pass through, runners will have to be masked at the start and finish lines, while volunteers must wear masks throughout the race. Cheer zones have been suspended this year, with spectators encouraged to cheer from home by watching the race live online.

According to the race organizers, 18,806 people have registered for the race, which will offer a hybrid format for the first time in its history. 17,250 fully vaccinated racers are expected to run in person, while around 1,500 aim to complete the race virtually.