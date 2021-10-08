Road closures and new race details for 2021 Broad Street released
After two years of postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a move from the usual spring date to the fall, participants will finally run Philadelphia’s streets again in the nation’s largest 10-mile road race.
On Thursday, Philadelphia city officials announced road closures and race information for Sunday’s 41st Blue Cross Broad Street Run, which will start off at 8 a.m. from Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue.
“We’re so excited to welcome back runners to Broad Street and celebrate their hard work and determination,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner. “It’s a giant step forward for our city to put on an event like this.”
Phased road closures for the public will begin from 3:30 a.m. as follows:
- 3:30 a.m.: Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue.
- 4:00 a.m.: Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue; between Broad Street and Penrose Avenue.
- 7:00 a.m.: Broad Street closure will begin from Windrim Avenue to North Access Road (1 block south of Pattison Avenue).
- 7:00 a.m.: Exit #349, both directions on the Schuylkill Expressway, I-76; eastbound (to 1400 Curtin St.; and Broad Street); and westbound (to 1300 Pollock St.; and Broad Street).
The city expects the road to reopen by 11:30 a.m., except for some areas of Pattison Avenue, after street sweepers have had a chance to clean the race route.
To avoid the traffic, SEPTA is always an option and will be offering free rides on the Broad Street Line to anyone participating in this year’s Broad Street Run.
Runners simply have to show their official competitor’s race bib to a SEPTA cashier.
The offer ends at noon.
SEPTA will also have 10 additional Express Broad Street trains running prior to the start of the race at 8 a.m.
Construction in the Navy Yard along League Island Boulevard has moved this year’s finish line to Pattison Avenue, with post-race events taking place in the parking lot next to the NovaCare facility at 1566-1999 Pattison Ave. The awards ceremony, medal distribution, and other related activities will be limited to registered runners.
To ensure the health and safety of the runners, volunteers, and the communities they pass through, runners will have to be masked at the start and finish lines, while volunteers must wear masks throughout the race. Cheer zones have been suspended this year, with spectators encouraged to cheer from home by watching the race live online.
According to the race organizers, 18,806 people have registered for the race, which will offer a hybrid format for the first time in its history. 17,250 fully vaccinated racers are expected to run in person, while around 1,500 aim to complete the race virtually.
The race weekend will kick off with the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health and Wellness Expo, presented by Penn Medicine, at Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The expo is only open to registered runners who have proof of vaccination and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Participants planning to run the race in person must visit the expo to collect their bib, IPICO timing device, t-shirt, and race guide.
“Having the Blue Cross Broad Street Run back on Broad Street this year is a much needed sign that Philadelphia is returning to normal,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “I’m happy to welcome back the traditional events that make our city great.”
Mobile alerts for race updates and impactful weather can be set up by texting RUNPHL to 888777. More information for race participants and residents about public safety, health, transit, road closures, and course materials can be found here.