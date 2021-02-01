Broad Street Run postponed again due to COVID concerns
For the second year in a row, the “largest 10-mile road race in the U.S.” will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Blue Cross Broad Street Run organizers and Philadelphia city officials decided to push back this year’s event, originally slated for May 2021, because of the “continued spread of COVID-19” in the city.
Race organizers and @PhiladelphiaGov have decided to push back this year’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run to the fall due to the continued spread of COVID-19. Additional updates, including a date for the 2021 race, will be shared as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mXmDOcIMBe
— IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) February 1, 2021
Usually held the first Sunday in May, the race is now tentatively scheduled for the fall. No date has officially been announced.
“Our team is in communication with the City of Philadelphia to ensure that when the race is held, it is done with public health and safety as our top priority,” the race website reads. “While the future trajectory of COVID-19 is still unknown, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome runners for the 2021 Broad Street Run this fall.”
There will be no lottery for registration this year. Instead, all runners from the 2020 race are guaranteed a spot in the 2021 race at a 20% discount.
The website also says race organizers will not be granting refunds to those who registered in 2020 and don’t wish to run this year.
“We understand how the pandemic has impacted runners and your investment in races. However, there were certain fixed costs (e.g. shirts, medals, contract fulfillment, and signage) that were made months in advance of the race, and these costs are unrecoverable,” organizers wrote in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding of the position we are in and our need to follow our ‘no refund’ policy that was included in your registration materials.”
Some people were displeased at the news that they would not be receiving a refund.
At this point I would like a refund. I am not paying additional monies for 2021 and now really have no desire to do the race. How do we go about getting a refund?
— Audrey Ware (@Aware310) February 1, 2021
2020 Race purchasers should be allowed free entry into this 2021 race. It is unfair that refund was refused.
— Austin (@Austin45497930) February 1, 2021
The 2020 Broad Street Run was originally scheduled for May last year, but was changed to a virtual event broadcasted by NBC10 and Telemundo62 which featured runners participating from home.
Back in July, the City of Philadelphia canceled all large-scale events through February 2021.
