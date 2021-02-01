For the second year in a row, the “largest 10-mile road race in the U.S.” will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Blue Cross Broad Street Run organizers and Philadelphia city officials decided to push back this year’s event, originally slated for May 2021, because of the “continued spread of COVID-19” in the city.

Race organizers and @PhiladelphiaGov have decided to push back this year’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run to the fall due to the continued spread of COVID-19. Additional updates, including a date for the 2021 race, will be shared as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mXmDOcIMBe — IBX Broad Street Run (@IBXRun10) February 1, 2021

Usually held the first Sunday in May, the race is now tentatively scheduled for the fall. No date has officially been announced.

“Our team is in communication with the City of Philadelphia to ensure that when the race is held, it is done with public health and safety as our top priority,” the race website reads. “While the future trajectory of COVID-19 is still unknown, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome runners for the 2021 Broad Street Run this fall.”

There will be no lottery for registration this year. Instead, all runners from the 2020 race are guaranteed a spot in the 2021 race at a 20% discount.