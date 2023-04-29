How to navigate Philly road closures during Sunday’s Broad Street Run

The 43rd annual Broad Street Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Broad and West Fisher Avenue. More than 36,000 have registered to take part.

This year, the finish line has moved from its traditional spot at the Navy Yard due to construction in the area. Instead, the race will end on 11th Street, between Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field.

Between the start and finish, racers will run almost completely in a straight line, save for a brief jog around City Hall. Spectators are invited to view the run from anywhere along Broad Street.