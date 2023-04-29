How to navigate Philly road closures during Sunday’s Broad Street Run
More than 36,000 people are expected to take part in America’s largest 10-mile road race. Here’s how you can avoid race-related delays.
The 43rd annual Broad Street Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Broad and West Fisher Avenue. More than 36,000 have registered to take part.
This year, the finish line has moved from its traditional spot at the Navy Yard due to construction in the area. Instead, the race will end on 11th Street, between Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field.
Between the start and finish, racers will run almost completely in a straight line, save for a brief jog around City Hall. Spectators are invited to view the run from anywhere along Broad Street.
For anyone trying to navigate through the city for other reasons, expect delays as roads are closed in preparation of the event.
Closures will go into effect starting at 2 a.m. Sunday when Pattison Avenue will close from South 20th to Broad Street.
Broad Street itself will close at 3 a.m. from Olney to Windrim avenues.
Other roads will shut down starting at 7 a.m., including the following:
- Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Pattison Avenue
- 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
- JFK Boulevard from Broad Street to 16th Street
- 16th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street
- Market Street from 16th Street to Broad Street
- Hartranft Street from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Way
- Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft Street to Pattison Avenue
- Pattison Avenue from Citizens Bank Way to South Broad Street
- South 20th Street from Packer Ave to Pattison Avenue
Roads will reopen after all runners pass, and street crews get the streets cleaned up. City officials say the course should be fully reopened by noon, except for some areas on 11th Street.
The city will post “no parking” signs along the route. Cars in those areas will be towed starting Saturday night.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.