“If you build it, they will come.”

That was the mantra of the mobile clinics set up in three spots along Broad Street as part of Sunday’s Vax Up Philly Parade, Philadelphia’s latest effort to boost its COVID-19 vaccination rate.

During a stop at FDR Park, the mobile units, run by Jefferson Health, were accompanied by mini concerts from band Snacktime Philly and Worldtown Soundsystem and posted in front of a Latino soccer league match and food market.

Philadelphian Oscar Diaz Ramos, 16, and his uncle didn’t know the mobile vaccination units were part of the daylong effort to increase the number of residents with at least one shot. But they do know coronavirus cases have been on the rise since July.

“It was my idea,” said Diaz Ramos of getting the jab at the mobile clinic. “I don’t want to get hit with COVID. It’s a bad disease.”