Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: What you need to know

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The first Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation will be back on the Ben Franklin Parkway this year with balloons, floats, marching bands, and performances.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?

The parade will be held Thursday, Nov. 24. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.

How can I watch Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?

Those interested can watch the parade Thanksgiving morning on 6abc.

The parade will be stream live on Hulu, 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app, and the 6abc streaming TV app for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Google TV.

What is Philly’s Thanksgiving parade route?

The parade will go through the heart of Center City and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

JFK Boulevard from 30th to 16th streets

20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway

16th Street from JFK Boulevard to Ben Franklin Parkway

Ben Franklin Parkway to Philadelphia Museum of Art

What parking restrictions will be in place for Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?

Metered street parking is free on Thanksgiving Day. However, “no parking” rules will remain in effect, so residents are asked to observe no parking zones.

A list of garages and parking lots around the parade route can be found online.

What street closures will be in place for Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?

Below is a list of street closures for Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Tuesday, Nov. 22

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals

Wednesday, Nov. 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals

| Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals 6:30 p.m. | Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade

| Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade 8 p.m. | Outbound lanes of JFK Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade

Thursday, Nov. 24

12 a.m. | JFK Boulevard from 30th Street to 16th Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

| JFK Boulevard from 30th Street to 16th Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade. 2 a.m. | 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

| 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m. 2 a.m. | Market Street from 19th Street to 20th Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade

| Market Street from 19th Street to 20th Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade 5 a.m. | 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade

| 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade 6 a.m. | 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade

| 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade 6 a.m. | Market Street from 19th to 22nd streets closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade

| Market Street from 19th to 22nd streets closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade 7 a.m. | Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade

| Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade 7:30 a.m. | Entire parade route closed to vehicular traffic

Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.