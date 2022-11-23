Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: What you need to know
The first Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation will be back on the Ben Franklin Parkway this year with balloons, floats, marching bands, and performances.
Here’s what you need to know:
When is Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?
The parade will be held Thursday, Nov. 24. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.
How can I watch Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?
Those interested can watch the parade Thanksgiving morning on 6abc.
The parade will be stream live on Hulu, 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app, and the 6abc streaming TV app for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Google TV.
What is Philly’s Thanksgiving parade route?
The parade will go through the heart of Center City and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
- JFK Boulevard from 30th to 16th streets
- 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway
- 16th Street from JFK Boulevard to Ben Franklin Parkway
- Ben Franklin Parkway to Philadelphia Museum of Art
What parking restrictions will be in place for Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?
Metered street parking is free on Thanksgiving Day. However, “no parking” rules will remain in effect, so residents are asked to observe no parking zones.
A list of garages and parking lots around the parade route can be found online.
What street closures will be in place for Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?
Below is a list of street closures for Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals
- 6:30 p.m. | Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade
- 8 p.m. | Outbound lanes of JFK Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
Thursday, Nov. 24
- 12 a.m. | JFK Boulevard from 30th Street to 16th Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.
- 2 a.m. | 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.
- 2 a.m. | Market Street from 19th Street to 20th Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
- 5 a.m. | 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
- 6 a.m. | 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
- 6 a.m. | Market Street from 19th to 22nd streets closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
- 7 a.m. | Kelly Drive from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade
- 7:30 a.m. | Entire parade route closed to vehicular traffic
Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Are there parking restrictions for Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?
“Temporary No Parking” signs will be posted in connection with the closures listed above beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. Vehicles parked in the below locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.
- JFK Boulevard from 19th to 30th streets (both sides)
- 20th Street from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway (both sides)
- Arch Street from 19th and 22nd streets (both sides)
- Race Street from 16th and 17th streets (both sides)
- 17th Street from Vine to Race streets (both sides)
- Vine Street from 15th to 17th streets (eastbound lanes)
- Market Street from 19th to 22nd streets (both sides)
What can I expect to see in Philly’s Thanksgiving parade?
The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia will have dozens of special guest stars, floats, balloons, performances, and more.
Santa Claus will be on hand he ushers in the holiday season.
A full list of parade participants is available online.
