For the Thanksgiving holiday season, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is expecting more passengers this year compared to last, although not at the same levels seen before the pandemic.

According to a spokesperson, from Wednesday through Sunday, more than 362,000 passengers are expected to arrive and depart from the Philadelphia International Airport. For the entire holiday period (Nov. 18-29), approximately 867,000 people will pass through the airport, which is 12% more than the Thanksgiving travel period in 2021.

However, this is 18% lower than what was seen in 2019, which was a record setting passenger volume year at PHL.