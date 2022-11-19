Despite rising inflation and a deadly avian influenza affecting the availability and cost of turkeys, Pennsylvania farms say demand for fresh birds remains strong ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bolton Turkey Farm in Bucks County raises about 10,000 turkeys annually. Torrie Bolton said her family’s farm expects to sell more than 4,000 of those birds just for the upcoming holidays.

“We do maybe a tenth [of that number] at Christmas, because people eat other things,” she said. “But everyone wants a turkey at Thanksgiving.”

Pennsylvania is among the top 10 states in the country for year-round turkey production. About 6.7 million birds were raised in the Keystone State in 2020, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Local farmers say they haven’t slowed down in preparing for one of their busiest times of year.

Even when all turkey orders have been picked up at the farm by Thanksgiving, Bolton said the farm will begin marking and selecting birds that will be used to breed more turkeys for next year.

“It starts all over again,” Bolton said. “There is never a period of time on our farm when there are no turkeys. There’s always turkeys.”

At Lindenhof Farm in Lancaster County, about 700 birds are being processed and prepared for people to pick up over the next couple of days.

“Some of these repeat customers have been doing it the last 10, 15 years from us,” said farm owner Axel Linde. “It’s fun to see their faces again every year. That’s the fun part of it.”

Breeding, raising, and protecting hundreds of turkeys just for this holiday can be exhausting, Linde said, “but we’ve been doing it for 15 years now.”