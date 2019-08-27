Chester’s Ruth Bennett Community Farm is a vibrant oasis in a desert of dull brick and lifeless concrete. Tucked below Interstate 95 at the top of a cul-de-sac, the 2-acre farm teems with life: organic produce, wildflowers, and a host of winged insects that flutter between the two. “This is like a resurrection of life here,” assistant manager Malik Savage said during a recent visit.

The farm, managed by the Chester Housing Authority, is also a place where residents can snag groceries. Between June and October, Bennett operates a weekly farm stand where people can walk up and buy fresh fruit and vegetables at a discount, a noteworthy opportunity in a city with just one supermarket, and a big deal to Savage.