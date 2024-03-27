Rescue teams end search for missing 6-year-old girl who fell in Chester Creek

Search and rescue agencies are ending recovery efforts for Li’najah Brooker, a 6-year-old girl who went missing in the Chester Creek Saturday evening.

“Unfortunately, despite our collective efforts, we have been unable to locate the child,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement Tuesday. “It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge this outcome. Our hearts ache for the family as they navigate through unimaginable grief. To the family, please know that the entire community stands with you during this incredibly difficult time.”

Li’najah fell into the rain-swollen creek near 8th and James streets while playing with two other children, prompting a three-and-a-half day search led by the Chester City Fire Department.

By Sunday, the search devolved into a body recovery effort.

With the help of PawSAR, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Delaware State Police, first responders scoured Chester Creek and the Delaware River. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed its choppers for the search effort. The agencies utilized a combination of boat and dive teams, aerial and underwater drones and sonar equipment.