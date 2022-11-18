A week out from Thanksgiving, Pennsylvania farmers are preparing for thousands of fresh turkeys to be picked up for the holiday meal.

Some farmers are breathing a small sigh of relief to have gotten to this point, given that a deadly strain of avian influenza has wiped out hundreds of flocks across the country this year.

The virus spreads easily from wild birds to farm animals, so avoiding it can feel a bit like the luck of the draw.

“We’re trying to keep our birds healthy and clean and fresh, and feed them good stuff,” said Axel Linde, owner of Lindenhof Farm in Kirkwood, Lancaster County. “So far, fingers crossed everything’s going well.”

The U.S. outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which began in February, has so far affected more than 50.39 million birds nationally, including 4.4 million in Pennsylvania. Most of them were farm or commercial poultry birds.

As a result, the prices of eggs remain elevated. Poultry products like whole turkeys may cost more and be harder to find at stores. Wildlife rehabilitation centers and farms have implemented additional biosecurity measures, at a cost. And animal diagnostic laboratories have had to ramp up testing efforts to process hundreds of samples a day.

But what’s still concerning, experts say, is that they don’t yet know when this outbreak will end — new cases continue to crop up, including locally in Allegheny, Dauphin, and Lehigh counties this month.

“Traditionally, these outbreaks kind of tend to fizzle out when the density of birds is not as great as it is during migration, when birds are collecting in the same location and their numbers are very, very high and disease transmission rates are high,” said Andrew Di Salvo, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“We were hoping that this year and with this outbreak, the same would hold true — that as late summer approached, we’d see the disease and the outbreak fizzle out,” he said. “And that hasn’t quite exactly happened.”

Waterfowl species like ducks and geese are common carriers of the virus. Similar to how influenza spreads among humans, avian influenza is passed on through an infected bird’s saliva, nasal fluids, or feces.

The virus doesn’t typically pose a threat to humans, but it can be deadly for birds.