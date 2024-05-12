Cooper Hospital seeks to train a new generation of compassionate caregivers

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new training program in South Jersey aims to address a shortage of nursing professionals by training people who already have a college degree via a fast-track program that focuses on compassionate care principles.

Dr. Anthony Mazarrelli, of Cooper University Hospital, said the school’s partnership with Bayada and Thomas Edison State University is designed to take college grads and build a unique training curriculum.

The program is “very innovative and produces nurses that maybe have a little bit of a different skill set or a way of approaching things that are more aligned in what they call the Bayada way,” Mazarrelli said. “We have some fantastic nurses at Cooper and we’re excited to be able to be part of a nursing curriculum that produces nurses that are a lot like the nurses that we have now.”