Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 Philly Holiday Parade

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The one-of-a-kind parade celebrates all of winter’s most amazing holidays, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and the Chinese New Year.

On Saturday, December 2, the event will begin at 5 p.m. at 2nd and Market streets.

Marchers will proceed up Market Street and end the parade at City Hall. There will be floats, marching bands, marching musical groups, special units, and more.

You can watch the festive event live on 6abc or wherever you stream us starting at 5 p.m.!

Ahead of the weekend festivities, 6abc has gathered a list of everything you may need to know:

Parade viewing areas

– 5th & Market streets: Faith & Liberty Discovery Center Cheer Zone – Bleacher seating will be available, along with free light-up bracelets courtesy of Faith & Liberty Discovery Center

– 11th & Market streets: East Market Cheer Zone – Bleacher seating will be available, along with free East Market giveaways

– City Hall: Wawa Cheer Zone – Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee will be available courtesy of The Wawa Community Care Vehicle

Road closures:

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade steps off :

– 2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

– Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

– Market Street from 3rd Street to Front Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m.:

– Front Street from Walnut Street to Market Street

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to the end of the parade:

– Market Street from Front Street to City Hall

– 3rd Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

– 4th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street