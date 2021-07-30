Broad Street Run is back — and registration opens Sunday
On your mark, get set, go: Runners can register for the 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run starting Sunday Aug. 1.
Scheduled to take place on October 10th from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the race comes as a sweaty sign that the region is returning to a post-pandemic normal.
Upwards of 40,000 competitors have converged on the iconic boulevard for the race every year since 1980. But 2020 delivered the first-ever virtual run when the pandemic kept people from competing in person. Now the beloved local rite is back, albeit in a new season.
The 10-mile race from Somerville Avenue to the Navy Yard, will take place in the fall for the first time in its 41-year history, also as a result of earlier Coronavirus restrictions that made the usual spring timing infeasible.
“We can’t wait to welcome runners, spectators, and volunteers back to be part of one of our city’s greatest sporting traditions,” Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said. “The 2021 Broad Street Run will be held in October this year, but that is where the differences end. Runners and fans can expect the familiar traditions and sense of community that has characterized this incredible race for the last four decades.”
The registration lottery will close on Aug. 7. Runners will hear about their bib status via email on Aug. 9. Interested runners can register for the lottery at www.broadstreetrun.com. The registration fee is $57.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly