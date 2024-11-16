From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On an unusually warm November evening, around 25 girls gathered by the Philadelphia Museum of Art to head out on a 5K run along Kelly Drive led by Philly Slow Girl Run Club. The mood was somber and turnout was lower than usual, but Abby Ondar, who describes herself as the social chair for the club, assured WHYY News that the morning’s election results were to blame.

Ondar began the meeting with a pep talk and some stretching. As she announced upcoming races, she asked those participating to raise their hands. Proud claps and cheers were extended to those racing and the gloom seemed to fade away in the face of unity and strength.

“It’s a community of women, which is just nice to feel so supported,” Ondar said. “That they feel safe and they have a place that they’re seen and that they matter is kind of the most important thing to us.”

Philly Slow Girl Run Club was created by Paige Black in 2022. At the time, Black had no one to run with, but wanted to run with people who ran like her — at a slower pace. She decided to post in a Facebook group for Philly women with her running schedule and asked if anyone wanted to join her.

“There was I think maybe three of us. Which was so nice because I was expecting zero,” Black recalled of that first meetup. “So then after that run, it went really well. And so we’re like, ‘OK, same time next week?’”

They called themselves “slow girls” and found a need for a run club to accommodate all “paces and faces.” At every run there are different pace groups that each have a leader. There are 11, 12, 13 and 14 minute per mile pace groups that each member can choose from. Members are encouraged to do what feels right for their body on any given day.

Members told WHYY News that they found the club through Instagram and that they followed the page for weeks before having the courage to join in person. The club now has a dedicated following, with more than 50 people coming to run every week.

The group’s Instagram account, @Phillyslowgirlrunclub, has also amassed over 6,000 followers on Instagram.

The group typically holds runs on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A monthly and weekly schedule of their runs is posted to their Instagram page.