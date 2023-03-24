More than 100 people gathered in Fishtown Thursday to say goodbye to the founder of a local running group.

David April founded the Fishtown Beer Runners more than 15 years ago. The club promotes exercise, as well as the responsible enjoyment of a good beer. The group runs between three to five miles every Thursday before stopping at a nearby pub to close out the evening.

April says he got the idea from his “running mentor,” Eric Fiedler, who told him about a study that focused on the rehydration benefits beer has after exercise.

“It grew pretty quickly, and I think for a couple of reasons,” April said. “I think one of it was just the sheer curiosity of it. You know, runners didn’t know if we were ‘real runners.’ I think that also coincided with the rise in running, especially in the Philadelphia area, but also the rise of craft brewing.”

April has been battling kidney cancer since 2015. The group has previously raised funds for organizations in his honor, including the American Cancer Foundation and Legacy of Hope.