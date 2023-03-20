If you’re wandering around South Street the next few weeks, keep your eyes peeled for colorfully decorated eggs for a chance at winning prizes worth up to $1,000.

The South Street Egg Hunt includes more than 50 eggs. They were designed by local artists, students at The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, and business owners, and can be found in storefronts and business windows until April 9. It is free to participate.

People can enter for prizes by sharing pics of the eggs on Instagram, tagging @southstreetphilly and using the hashtag, #SouthStreetEggHunt. Non-social media entries can be emailed to SouthStreetEggHunt@gmail.com.

Three winners will each receive a $50 gift card to the South Street business of their choosing. One winner will receive the Grand Prize Egg Basket with gift cards from SSHD businesses valued at $1,000.