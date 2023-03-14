Murphy said that the festival took inspiration from the South By Southwest Festival, which is currently underway in Austin, Texas.

“We are thrilled to announce North to Shore — New Jersey’s first multi-city festival celebrating the very best of music, comedy, film, and technology,” Murphy said. “This superstar event, held over three weekends in June, will attract folks from all over, creating another great reason for tourists to visit the Garden State as well as opportunities for local businesses in three of our iconic cities to shine. These festivals will generate economic activity and have a significant impact on our region.”

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in Newark, will produce the festival along with Montclair Film, Newark International Film Festival, Tech United/Propelify, and MediaSense.

“Hopefully, people will get an opportunity to hang out here in our arts and education district, take a look at the museum, the library, hang out a Swahili village and go on over to Harriet Tubman square and check out the incredible monument that we just built,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was known as an artist and poet long before he held office.

NJPAC has invited local art organizations in all three cities to apply for funding to present events highlighting their city’s cultural community. Applications will be accepted through March 24.

Tickets go on sale March 17.