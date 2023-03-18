Musicians and poets perform new work inspired by PAFA’s American art

Musician and choreographer Kingsley Ibeneche took inspiration from Henry Ossawa Tanner’s “Nicodemus” (1899). It was the first painting by a Black artist acquired by PAFA in 1900. Tanner was the first Black graduate of the Academy.

“I was really drawn by a lot of his works, not just because he was Black, which is awesome, but it was also that he’s known for using light,” Ibeneche said.

The painting depicts a nighttime Biblical scene in which Jesus is in conversation with a Pharisee, a member of an ancient Jewish sect. It was painted while Tanner was on a trip through Israel.

“It’s a beautiful painting because these two humans are illuminated and we don’t know where the light’s coming from,” Ibeneche said. “I think that’s so cool.”

Ibeneche used his reaction to “Nicodemus” and another Tanner painting, “The Banjo Player,” to finish writing two songs, which he is performing as part of “Multitudes.” At a previous concert at World Cafe Live, he put down his guitar mid-song and broke out into an improvised dance around his bandmates.

“That’s my guitar solo, my dance,” he said. “I’m not the best on guitar. I can hold down the core, the notes. But when I want to hit a solo, I usually dance.”

The dance was not planned. Ibeneche surprised the audience, his own bandmates, and even himself.

“It just came out. It wasn’t planned. It wasn’t a part of the show, and I want it to be now,” he said, promising to do it again at PAFA this weekend accompanied by piano player Ra’Quan Washington.

“Its expression highlighted in the most pure and genuine sense,” he said. “It might not be dance. I might just cry on stage. I don’t know what’ll happen this time.”