Ending a case of mistaken identity, the Independence Seaport Museum has signed over ownership of its portrait of an early 19th century upper-class young woman to the historic Andalusia estate in Bensalem.

The fairly large painting from 1815 depicts Adèle Sigoigne, of whom little is known. The Seaport Museum bought the painting at auction almost 20 years ago for $46,000 with a false understanding of it.

CEO Peter Seibert, who was not with the museum in 2006 and not involved in the purchase, said the museum at the time believed Adèle was an urchin from Haiti discovered on the Delaware River docks in Philadelphia, ultimately adopted by a prominent Philadelphia family. He said there are some unconfirmed historic records that suggest such a thing might have occurred.

“That’s a maritime story, for sure,” Seibert said. “That’s why we had it.”

Turns out, that’s not true. Once museum conservators started cleaning and researching the painting, the story fell apart.

Sigoigne was from a wealthy family in what was then Saint-Domingue, a French Caribbean colony that became Haiti. The family risked becoming targeted by the Haitian Revolution of 1791, so Adèle fled the region with her mother, Aimee Sigoigne.

Mother and daughter arrived in Philadelphia where Aimee founded a finishing school for young women, which attracted clientele from the city’s wealthiest families. Somehow – it’s not clear how – her daughter Adèle befriended Jane Craig, who would later marry into the Biddles, one of Philadelphia’s most historically prominent families.

The Seaport Museum never put the painting on display because it had nothing to do with Philadelphia’s maritime history.

“It’s an ‘oops.’ Every Museum has them,” Seibert said. “Throughout my career I’ve had plenty of ‘oops.’ It’s, you know: ‘Oooooh, I got that one wrong!’