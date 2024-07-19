From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Most major museums have artworks that are directly tied to the Appalachian region but do not display them as such, according to Ari Printz, curator of the current exhibition “Layers of Liberty: Philadelphia and the Appalachian Environment” at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

Printz found dozens of paintings and photography in PAFA’s permanent collection related to Appalachia that have never been grouped together before, from the grandiose mountain landscapes of the 19th century Hudson River School to the coal-black abstract brushwork of Franz Kline, an abstract expressionist originally from Wilkes-Barre.

“What I found in my research, and being myself Appalachian growing up in West Virginia, is that the stereotyping of the region is so deeply ingrained, it’s like a systemic thing that has been imprinted in American culture,” she said. “No one is looking at Appalachia, because Appalachia has been edited out of the story.”

“Layers of Liberty” was conceived and opened well before Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance became the vice presidential candidate on the Republican ticket this week. For the moment, he is arguably the nation’s most high-profile Appalachian.

Printz says the author of the bestselling memoir-turned-movie “Hillbilly Elegy” is perpetuating the stereotypes that she is trying to expose in the exhibition. The book, about Vance’s upbringing in a community ravaged by drug addiction and his ambition to rise out of poverty, has been criticized in some places for its demeaning depiction of a broken, working class community.

“He basically used it for his own personal gain and then continued to throw Appalachian people under the bus,” Printz said. “There’s some people that see through it and there’s some people that don’t, but I absolutely think that everything that he’s put forth is vapid.”