Rethinking Drug Addiction

Neuroscience journalist Maia Szalavitz on recovering from substance use disorder and the myths and misconceptions of addiction.

Air Date: February 16, 2024 12:00 pm

As drug overdose deaths continue to rise, we look at addiction and new ideas around treatment and recovery with neuroscience journalist Maia Szalavitz. Szalavitz recovered from an addiction and she shares her insights from her experience and the latest thinking on harm reduction and substance use disorder treatment.

