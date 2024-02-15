Rethinking Drug Addiction
Neuroscience journalist Maia Szalavitz on recovering from substance use disorder and the myths and misconceptions of addiction.
As drug overdose deaths continue to rise, we look at addiction and new ideas around treatment and recovery with neuroscience journalist Maia Szalavitz. Szalavitz recovered from an addiction and she shares her insights from her experience and the latest thinking on harm reduction and substance use disorder treatment.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.