Leaders and public health experts in Camden County, New Jersey hope that their efforts to address the devastating addiction and opioid crisis are starting to pay off.

Camden County has recorded 109 drug overdose deaths in the first six months of this year, according to new preliminary state data. That’s down 39% from the number of fatalities recorded during the same time last year.

The local decline is in line with a nationwide trend of falling fatal drug overdoses, though overdoses still claimed more than 100,000 lives across the United States in 2023.

Still, seeing a smaller number of drug overdose deaths is positive news, said Dr. Rachel Haroz, associate professor of emergency medicine and addiction medicine specialist at Cooper University Health Care in Camden.

“I’m hopeful,” she said, but added that the feeling comes with cautious optimism. “We have had [fatalities] go down before in the past and then just jettison right back up again, so I would have to see repeated declines to trust that this isn’t just a little blip.”