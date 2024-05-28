From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When artist Miguel Antonio Horn fished a large sculpture of his father out of the Delaware River in 2019, he thought: “I’m done with it.”

Just weeks after he had installed the enormous translucent acrylic bust, called “Abu” after his father, in the marina outside the Independence Seaport Museum as part of an aquatic group exhibition “Flow,” a sudden nor’easter ripped it apart.

After pulling his father’s head out in pieces partly buried in river silt, Horn was demoralized.

“I think it was in the wake of that trauma, seeing this piece completely destroyed,” he said. “As I looked through all the pieces, it became pretty clear that structurally it was compromised in a way that would require rebuilding it entirely.”

Since then, Horn debuted an even more ambitious public art piece, ContraFuerte, a skyway bridge over an alleyway near the Reading Terminal that appears to be held up by groups of figures clinging to the sides of the buildings. That piece, appearing to be held aloft by magical engineering, became a global phenomenon on social media.