“I’m particularly excited about the way that it invites people to travel from our southernmost parks up to our northernmost parks,” said Sarah Eberle, creative director of the DRWC. “And really understand how much is going on, on the Philadelphia waterfront.”

From Cherry Street Pier, the installation continues north to Race Street Pier, where Woodard stitched white oak leaves onto a discarded blue plastic tarp. The pier park has a canopy of white oaks.

To the south stand installations at the Washington Avenue Pier and Pier 68. Each location is accompanied by a QR code, leading visitors to on online portal where a puzzle tests their observation skills from that particular location, asking them to find, for example, the name on a utility building visible across the river in New Jersey, or a wheatpaste monster by the street artist Gloopy Goblin.

The portal also offers more detailed information about the natural environment where the visitor is standing, including the names of the plants they are likely looking at, what insects are buzzing near those plants, and what impact plastic waste has made on the site.

“We’re trying to get people to learn a little bit more about the plants and their environment, to look around at the space that they are in. To notice and to reflect,” said Woodard.

“We just want people to have fun, too,” added Dale. “The piers are beautiful places to come and relax. We have provided an attractive thing to look at while you’re here, and some activities to partake in so that you can go on a little adventure.”

Enthusiastic puzzlers who devour the scavenger hunt could be eligible for prizes by completing layers of games.

This is Woodard’s first foray into public art. The collage artist always works with reclaimed materials to create wearable and framable artworks. The original idea for “Pockets of Light” came from literal pockets pulled from clothes, and pocket squares which she uses in her collages.