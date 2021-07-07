Brass birds flock to Delaware River to launch a series of waterfront sculptures

Last weekend, Philadelphia Contemporary began a two-year project to install contemporary sculptures along the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, not with a bang but a whisper.

“A Moment Without You” is a cluster of five upright poles about 13 feet high on the end of Race Street Pier. Perched on top of each is a tiny brass bird.

“A Moment Without You” is not visible from Columbus Boulevard, nor can it be seen from the Ben Franklin Bridge that soars above it. The effect of the sculpture is so subtle, even pedestrians are not able to see what it is until they are right next to it.

Artist Tracey Emin initially made the piece in 2017 for a park in Hong Kong as a way to grieve the death of a friend. She wrote that she also made the piece to subvert the norms of public sculpture, which are often displays of political and military power, or otherwise heroic. Instead, she wanted “something with a sense of magic and alchemy, something which would appear and disappear and not dominate.”