All the walls of Sherry Howard’s Mount Airy home are filled with African American art, all the mantles and shelves arranged with sculptures and ceramics. There are dozens of objects on the first floor, and she says much more is stored on the third.

With very few exceptions, they were all bought at auction, all relatively cheaply. Howard is an avid auction digger with a savvy eye for both quality and price. She has paid as little as $5 for a piece, never more than $800.

A retired newspaper journalist, Howard spends much of her time looking for treasures in small, mom-and-pop auction houses and estate sales in the region. She prefers those over art galleries. The hunt is more exciting, the rewards sweeter.

“Art galleries also always seem so stuffy, you know. You feel like you need a pocketful of money if you walk in,” she said. “But in an auction house, everybody knows that everybody’s there to buy and pay [next to] nothing for something.”

For years, Howard has chronicled her auction experiences and acquisitions on her online blog, Auction Finds. That has now become a self-published book, “Art with Heart: How I Built a Sweet Collection by Buying Cheap at Auction.”

The book features her interviews with artists or relatives of deceased artists, any wisdom she has acquired from navigating auctioneers and fellow bidders, and stories about buying, living with, and learning about the approximately 200 pieces in her collection.

Two paintings that are part of the cream of Howard’s collection have a wall to themselves: an original Moe Brooker, the celebrated Philadelphia abstract painter and former chair of the city’s Art Commission whose work has been collected by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and the Studio Museum of Harlem; next to it is an original Edward Loper Sr., one of Delaware’s most important Black artists of the 20th century.

When Howard bought the Loper, she did not know much about the artist, but instead was struck by the work itself, “Tenement #3,” showing a woman on a fire escape at dusk, the slanted shadows of the ironwork creating a dramatic web across the brick wall.

“This one of the first pieces I bought,” she said, recalling stumbling on the Loper painting early on in her auction life. “So I’m sitting there and I hadn’t really noticed this piece that much. The auctioneer said this was a Black artist from Delaware. So I perked up.”