Once considered ‘degenerate,’ Maja returns to the Parkway

A new pocket park has emerged on the edge of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, named after the artwork around which it is oriented. Maja Park, at 22nd and Parkway, is overlooked by Maja, a female figure by the German sculptor Gerhard Marcks.

Those with long memories may remember Maja (pronounced “miya”) on the terrace of the Philadelphia Museum of Art — atop the Rocky steps — for more than 40 years, then removed in 1992 during a renovation. She has been in storage for almost 30 years.

Like Rocky, Maja — and Marcks — took a beating, but stayed in the ring.

Marcks (1889 – 1981) was once blacklisted by the Nazis as a “degenerate” artist, a designation given to artists that the party did not favor, such as those who were Jewish, Communist, or modernist. The Nazis preferred classical figures, and Marcks’ sculptures took expressive liberties.

Marcks was included in a now-infamous Degenerate Art Exhibition curated by the Nazis in an attempt to discredit those artists not aligned with the party. He was fired from his teaching position in 1933 after defending a Jewish colleague.

Nevertheless, he stayed in Germany during WWII. In 1943, his studio in Berlin was bombed, destroying almost everything inside. Maja survived.

At the time Marcks was perhaps best known for “Maja,” which the Association for Public Art — then called the Fairmount Park Art Association — acquired in 1949 and set in front of the Art Museum terrace fountain, overlooking her new city.