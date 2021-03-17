Kensington artists, community leaders discuss public art as a tool for social change

A group of artists associated with Kensington and Fairhill neighborhoods touted the social benefits of public art during a community panel discussion Tuesday night on Zoom.

Two years ago, three community service organizations in the Kensington and Fairhill neighborhoods — the New Kensington CDC, Impact Services Corporation, and the Latino support organization HACE — collectively formed an initiative to reduce crime. It’s called We CAN — or Change and Action Now — and is designed to mobilize neighbors to address community concerns.

During a monthly meeting, a panel of four artists explained how some of those problems — like crime, trash, and problems associated with gentrification — can be approached through public art. Christian Rodriguez — who goes by his graffiti tag TameArtz — said when gentrification brings new people into neighborhoods, rifts can form.

“A lot of individuals don’t have the language to get in regular conversations with newcomers coming into the neighborhood. There’s these invisible walls — language, culture barrier,” said Rodriguez. “With art and a little music, you’re able to connect.”

Rodriguez is the co-founder of Sunflower Philly, a sustainable garden and art space in Kensington. He was joined by muralist Sam Rodriguez (no relation), public artist John Zerbe, and Cassandra Green, who helped found the Mill Creek Community Partnership.