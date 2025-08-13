From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Art Commission on Wednesday approved a plan to return a statue honoring former Mayor Frank Rizzo to the committee that originally donated it to the city.

The artwork was donated to the city in 1998 and removed in the spring of 2020 following protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Then-Mayor Jim Kenney made the call to remove Rizzo from his perch outside the Municipal Services Building after deeming the statue to be a threat to the city’s public health, safety and welfare.

But there had been calls for the statue to be removed well before that, spearheaded in part by Philly for REAL Justice, which launched the “Frank Rizzo Down” campaign in 2017, pointing to inequality and incidents of police brutality under Rizzo’s administration.

The city’s process for returning the statue to the Frank L. Rizzo Monument Committee is called deaccessioning. The option was included in the original documents that allowed the donation of the art to the city in the late ‘90s.

“We’re going to have it refurbished, cleaned up. We’ve had it looked at by the artist. He gave us some recommendations in terms of how to do that,” said Michael Minsky, who represented the committee at the commission hearing. “In terms of where the statue is going to go, it’s a little bit of a difficult situation in that the statue is Frank Rizzo coming down steps. So the base of the statue requires some sort of structure resembling steps.”

Jody Della Barba, who was Rizzo’s secretary, now chairs the committee tasked with refurbishing and relocating the statue.

“It’s a triumph for the people of Philadelphia, for his family, for his followers and just in general for what’s right,” she said.