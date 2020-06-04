‘If we can move the statue, we can move policy’: Philly celebrates Rizzo removal

She said he was a hero to many people, especially Italian Americans in South Philadelphia, who lionized him for overcoming anti-Italian discrimination and finding success through hard work.

During Rizzo’s reign as Philadelphia’s mayor in the late 1970s, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the city’s police department, noting that the officers’ use of excessive force “shocks the conscience.”

For Della Barba, though, the current protests of police brutality have nothing to do with Rizzo.

“I don’t see how Frank Rizzo was the reason there’s riots all over the country, but some people are using that as an excuse to take it down. It’s like you’re almost rewarding people for vandalizing the statue,” she said. “I thought that the reason that they were having the protest was because of George Floyd being killed by four cops in Minnesota. I didn’t think that Frank Rizzo had anything to do with it.”

A call for action

Now that the Rizzo statue is gone, city leaders want the mayor to turn his attention to fighting the injustices it symbolized.

Clarke said the city needs a “New Normal” once the protests subside and the pandemic eases.

In addition to “much stronger accountability of policing,” he called for action on a list of needs for the Black community. Priorities include reducing health care disparities, increasing healthy neighborhood food options, creating more affordable housing and living wage jobs, passing stronger gun laws, and finding more school funding, Clarke said in his statement.

“These problems have plagued Black Philadelphians for decades. We must solve them. Everything must change,” he said.

Jefferson and Tyler said their next goal is to “overthrow the budget.” Kenney’s current budget proposal calls for a $14 million increase for the police department while other services face major cuts. The budget proposal would slash funding for the city’s main civilian police oversight board and dramatically shrink anti-violence programs that serve at-risk young people and their families.

Kenney has already signed off on a one-year contract extension that includes a 2.5% raise for the force.

“At a time of the greatest need at the middle of a pandemic, when everybody has been tightening their belt straps, that the city of Philadelphia finds extra money to give to police, the source of the greatest pain right now, it is so out of touch,” said Tyler. “Yet it speaks to the way we have given almost like an American Express black card to police. Anything they ask for, they get.”

Jefferson noted that protests are slated to continue this week, and suggested that city officials could learn a larger lesson about making social reforms from the fight over the Rizzo statue.

If Kenney had not kept moving the timeline for its removal and not ignored years of peaceful community meetings and demands, the protesters’ attack on the statue Saturday might have been avoided, she said.

“It goes to show you that if you don’t listen to people when they try it the ‘right way,’ they’re going to do it regardless,” Jefferson said. “So it behooves people to actually listen to what oppressed folks and marginalized folks want to say before it comes to that point. Everybody is very concerned about looting and rioting, but it did not have to get here.”

Meanwhile, the statue’s creator, sculptor Zenos Frudakis, breathed in relief Wednesday when he heard the news that his work had finally been removed from Thomas Paine Plaza in front of the Municipal Services Building.

He watched on television last weekend as a crowd of protesters attempted to pull it down with ropes and damage it with a hammer. He fretted that somebody could be killed if they brought down the 2,000-pound piece of bronze.

“I’m relieved that the Rizzo statue will not fall on people and crush them,” Frudakis said. “I wanted it to be safely and professionally removed.”

The Rizzo statue was one of Frudakis’ first public sculptures when he was just out of school. He never supported Rizzo, but it was too valuable a commission to pass up at the time.

WHYY’s Peter Crimmins contributed reporting.