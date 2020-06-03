Kenney says National Guard leaving ‘hopefully today,’ citywide curfew set for 6 p.m.

Kenney says National Guard leaving ‘hopefully today’

The National Guard will leave Philadelphia “hopefully today,” the mayor said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

City and state officials called in the guard, which arrived early Monday morning, after a mix of peaceful protests — some of which resulted in clashes with police and gave way to widespread vandalism and looting — over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

The unrest hit cities across the country after Floyd died after being arrested and restrained by Minneapolis police for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. Officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video with his knee pressed on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin, who had previously faced more than 15 conduct complaints, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder. Three other officers part of the altercation have also been fired.

In a tweet late Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump called for “law and order” in Philadelphia, and expressed support for calling in the National Guard.

The National Guard was also requested in Montgomery County, where hundreds of people stole items from the King of Prussia Mall and destroyed property.