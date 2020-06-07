No citywide curfew, traffic restrictions in Philly Sunday amid ongoing protests
There will be no citywide curfew in Philadelphia this evening for the first time in more than a week, city officials announced on Sunday.
The move comes amid ongoing protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer. The officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces a second-degree murder charge.
The city announced there are also no vehicular traffic restrictions or street closures in Center City, another departure from recent days.
A massive peaceful demonstration at the Philadelphia Museum of Art set the tone for Saturday’s eighth day of protests.
Compared to the previous Saturday’s demonstrations — pockets of which ultimately devolved into looting and tense confrontations with police — this huge gathering was calm and highly organized. Protesters distributed pallets of bottled water, snacks, hand sanitizer and other supplies, and registered voters.
Native Philadelphian Xavier Wofford said that, as a Black man, he’s experienced police harassment all his life. But the violence on Monday, when demonstrators were met with tear gas and rubber bullets on I-676, shocked him.
“We peacefully protested onto the highway and they attacked us. Most of us were on our knees. They tried to say that we attacked them, but the truth was exposed,” Wofford said. WHYY and Billy Penn reported that while police said tear gas was used because some protesters threw rocks at officers and shook a state trooper’s car, the department has no evidence that happened.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke to some of the protesters at City Hall around 3 p.m. Saturday.
“The narrative is not only around reform, but around transparency and accountability,” Outlaw said of the protesters’ demands. “And how else for us to know, as leadership here in the city, what the community wants, and the type of service they want us to provide, if we’re not here to listen directly to the people?”
More demonstrations are expected Sunday throughout the city.
WHYY’s Emily Scott contributed reporting.