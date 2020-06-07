No citywide curfew, traffic restrictions in Philly Sunday amid ongoing protests

There will be no citywide curfew in Philadelphia this evening for the first time in more than a week, city officials announced on Sunday.

The move comes amid ongoing protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer. The officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces a second-degree murder charge.

The city announced there are also no vehicular traffic restrictions or street closures in Center City, another departure from recent days.

A massive peaceful demonstration at the Philadelphia Museum of Art set the tone for Saturday’s eighth day of protests.

Compared to the previous Saturday’s demonstrations — pockets of which ultimately devolved into looting and tense confrontations with police — this huge gathering was calm and highly organized. Protesters distributed pallets of bottled water, snacks, hand sanitizer and other supplies, and registered voters.